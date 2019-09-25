Hanks’ Molina named Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Six Texas high school football stars have been recognized in the fourth week of the 2019 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program.

Aaron Molina is the first unanimous vote in the Texas Built Ford Tough Player of the Week program. Trust me, that is saying A LOT. Molina threw for 512 yards and had 7 total touchdowns in Hanks' win over El Paso High. #txhsfb #KTSM9Sports https://t.co/GS2kdDfSk7 — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) September 25, 2019

· Class 6-A: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Senior, Wide Receiver, Rockwall

· Class 5-A: Aaron Molina, Junior, Quarterback, El Paso-Hanks

· Class 4-A: Jadon Maddux, Senior, Quarterback, Bridgeport

· Class 3-A: Jonathan Brooks, Junior, Running Back, Hallettsville

· Class 2-A: Micah Smith, Junior, Quarterback/FS, Hearne

· Private: Devantae Knowlton. Junior, Running Back, Prince of Peace

In its fourteenth consecutive year, Ford Motor Company’s Player of the Week program is again honoring six outstanding student-athletes each week of the 2019 regular season, recognizing one player in each of the state’s six athletic classifications. The winners are chosen for their athletic achievements on the field, outstanding academic performance, and community involvement. These players are the embodiment of Ford’s Go Further commitment.

This week’s winning athletes join a long list of remarkable players recognized for their exceptional efforts.

Rockwall wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught ten passes for 201 yards and scored four touchdowns in a 45-38 win over Arlington Martin. Smith-Njigba is an Ohio State commitment.

El Paso Hanks quarterback Aaron Molina led the Knights to victory with 512 total yards and six completed passes. Molina’s participation also included six touchdowns passing and one touchdown rushing, resulting in a 61-22 win over the El Paso Tigers.

Bridgeport quarterback Jadon Maddux sealed a homecoming game victory for the Bulls, passing for 573 yards that resulted in seven touchdowns. Maddux is also active in track & field, coming in third place in the 100-meter, as well as the 200-meter, at the 2018 UIL Track Meet.

Hallettsville running back/defensive back Jonathan Brooks put on a show against Taft with seven carries for 225 total yards and four touchdowns, including a 71-yard interception return for a touchdown. Brooks led Hallettsville to a 67-6 victory over Taft.

Micah Smith’s performance against Lexington, a team that the Hearne Eagles had never beat before, was outstanding. He started strong with a touchdown run and two other scores in the first 18 minutes of the game. Smith kept the momentum going, leading Hearne to a 59-6 win over Lexington in the “Battle of the Eagles.’

Prince of Peace running back Devantae Knowlton had an amazing 347 yards rushing and five touchdowns, helping his Eagles lock in a 52-27 win over Fort Worth Temple Christian.

Nominate your elite student-athlete at PlayeroftheWeek.com

Students recognized by Ford Motor Company, Texas Ford dealers and the Built Ford Tough media advisory board as Players of the Week excel in three categories:

· Individual performance on the field, including significant game statistics

· Contribution to the team’s success through individual leadership abilities

· Performance off the field, including academic success and good community citizenship

Fans, coaches and media can nominate athletes at PlayeroftheWeek.com, as well as catch up with winners, view video clips of players in action and get the latest program details. Continue to follow the conversation on social media by using #FordPOTW, and share the recognition of these outstanding individuals each week. Additionally, fans can catch all the action on Fox Sports Southwest. The network is again teaming with Ford and Texas Ford dealers to keep up with award winners through its weekly television show. Each week, television crews will travel to communities across Texas, spotlighting players who excel on the field, in the classroom and in their communities. The half-hour Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program will air on Fridays at 8:00AM, with a re-broadcast at 8:30AM on Saturday.

