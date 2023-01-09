EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After leaving Organ Mountain High School in Las Cruces to be the offensive coordinator at Naaman Forest in the Dallas area in 2019, El Paso native Scott Veliz has always kept his eyes open for any Borderland head coaching openings.

On trips back to his hometown to host his Veliz Passing Academy with his brother, Chuck, Scott would get a taste of the Sun City. Finally, the job he’s always wanted opened; Veliz was introduced as the new head football coach and athletic coordinator at Hanks High School on Monday.

Hanks introduces new football coach Scott Veliz. He was an OC in the DFW the last few years and was most recently a head coach in the Borderland at Organ Mountain HS. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/t9y4HyFh8W — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) January 9, 2023

Veliz takes over for Jason Blair who parted ways with the Knights after four seasons at the conclusion of the 2022 campaign.

In four years as the offensive coordinator at Naaman Forest under former Del Valle head coach Jesse Perales, Veliz developed a dynamite offense against some very talented DFW programs. Veliz has also coached at El Dorado, Eastwood, Midland Legacy and a few other high schools in west Texas, but Hanks was the job for him.

“Hanks was my first varsity assistant job, so it was always special to me, always near and dear,” Veliz said. “I wound up in Dallas the last four years but always had my eye open. I love Hanks High School and when I saw it opened, it just called to me. It means a lot to me. I want to bring this football program back to its glory and keep it there.”

The Knights were 3-7 in 2022, so Veliz will look to come in and make an immediate difference next fall. Americas and Montwood are in the final stages of finding their next football coaches; expect that news in the next couple weeks.