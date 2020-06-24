Hanks High School coach tests positive for COVID-19, summer workouts postponed

1  of  2
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hanks High School is postponing summer workouts after a coach tested positive for COVID-19, sources confirm to KTSM 9 Sports. Summer strength and conditioning was scheduled to begin at Hanks on Wednesday morning.

Other Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) campuses will begin workouts on Wednesday as scheduled, according to sources.

The Hanks High School coach who tested positive for the coronavirus has not been in contact with student-athletes on-campus, as workouts have yet to begin. However, the coach did come in contact with other coaches while preparing for the start of summer workouts. All coaches on staff are self-isolating and being tested.

YISD is the last school district in the greater El Paso area to begin summer workouts. El Paso ISD, Socorro ISD, Canutillo ISD, Fabens ISD, San Elizario ISD, Tornillo ISD, and Anthony ISD started workouts on June 15.

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) approved high school athletic activity to begin on June 8.

This is the second confirmed case of COVID-19 to affect high school athletics in El Paso. Earlier this month, a Cathedral High School football player tested positive for the virus after participating in on-campus workouts. Cathedral High School suspended its workouts.

A Socorro High School coach exhibited symptoms of the coronavirus earlier this month as well, but student-athletes had not yet returned to campus. Workouts at Socorro High School remained postponed.

