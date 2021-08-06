Hanks football reboots with young, talented roster in 2021

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After going winless in a challenging 2020 pandemic-ridden season, the Hanks football team is looking for a reboot in 2021. The Knights return 10 starters from last year’s team — who were first year starters last season — and continue to build continuity through the first full week of practices.

“We are able to go back to the things that we do well,” said Hanks head coach Jason Blair. “The comradery and developing that kind of stuff — it’s important in football. Last year was very different because we had to stay separated and we couldn’t really practice together. This year, our team is coming together and becoming a better family.”

The Knights made back-to-back trips to the playoffs in 2018 and 2019, so, last season was not only disappointing — it was unexpected. With a healthy mix of young and proven players on this year’s roster like running back Xavier Johnson, Hanks expects to get back on the winning path that Blair and the Knights have grown accustomed to before 2020.

“Our skill position players are really good,” said Blair. “We moved our best athlete to quarterback, and then Xavier Johnson at running back — that makes it tough [for opponents]. We want our skill guys to be able to play in space and we might be really young up front, but it looks really promising for the future.”

Hanks will open the season on Thursday, Aug. 26 against Irvin. The season premiere of 9 Overtime will be on Friday, Aug. 27 at 10:15 p.m.