EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hanks softball alumni Desirae Spearman received a big honor on Wednesday afternoon.

Spearman was named to MaxPreps’ 2023 First Team All-American squad, after leading the Knights to the Class 5A Sweet 16.

The 2023 MaxPreps All-America Softball team is headlined by National Player of the Year Ava Brown of Lake Creek. 😤



Full 🥎 team ⬇️https://t.co/5q8ZfZeXvg pic.twitter.com/f3D7XsD4Y6 — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) July 5, 2023

Spearman starred for four years for the Knights, but took it up a notch as a senior. She led the entire nation in home runs with 30 and hit a blistering .688 on the year.

A two-way talent, Spearman also got it done in the circle. The New Mexico State signee struck out 271 batters and went 20-1 as the team’s ace.

She’ll hope to have a similar impact next year as a true freshman with the Aggies. Elsewhere, UTEP signee Faith Aragon was named a MaxPreps’ Second Team All-American.

The Carlsbad, N.M., native capped off a stellar career leading her team to a second consecutive state championship. She was 16-1 in the circle and finished the season with a .632 average and 13 home runs.