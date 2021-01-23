Greater El Paso Football Showcase Combine provides opportunities for local athletes

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – There was no Greater El Paso Football Showcase All-Star Game this year due to COVID-19, but not all was lost for the best senior athletes in the Sun City.

The Showcase crew, along with Houston Texans part-owner Javier Loya put on the 10th annual Greater El Paso Football Showcase Combine on Saturday morning in Clint.

Nearly 180 senior football players got the chance to get seen in person by college coaches from almost 30 universities from all around the country, in hopes of getting a scholarship. Things were different this year, but still successful.

“We don’t really know what’s in store for us, so we wanted to come in here, impressive the coaches, maybe get an offer or two. It’s for our futures so we have something to do after our senior year,” said Parkland quarterback Jacariaous Lewis.

Each year, millions of dollars in scholarships are handed out to local athletes through the Greater El Paso Football Showcase. The combine aids in that process.