Greater El Paso Football Showcase All-Star Game slated for Dec. 18 at SAC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Greater El Paso Football Showcase All-Star Game is back in 2021 for the 29th edition of “El Paso’s Pro Bowl.” The game will played on Saturday, Dec. 18 at the SISD Student Activities Complex (SAC).

Last year’s game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rick Hernandez, executive director of the All-Star Game and analyst on KTSM’s 9 Overtime, announcing that Pebble Hills head football coach Mark Torres, and Canutillo head football coach Scott Brooks will be this year’s head coaches. Brooks will be taking over for his late father, Don Brooks, who died earlier this year.

“The last month my dad was alive, we had talked about it,” said Brooks. “He said, ‘if they give you the opportunity, I want you to do it.’ I said, ‘okay, dad, I’ll do that.’ Rick [Hernandez] and them gave me the opportunity and I took it. It’s a good thing to keep going.”

All proceeds from the game go directly back to the seniors participating in the form of scholarships. To date, the Greater El Paso Football Showcase All-Star Game has awarded 696 scholarships to football players, cheerleaders, band members, dance/drill team, ROTC cadets, journalism students and choir members. These scholarships have totaled $589,000.

“Just to see over the course of a couple weeks the kids gain some comradery amongst each other — they play against each other for so many years — that’s really fun for the game,” said Torres.

All-Star festivities will begin on Nov. 28 with the Draft. Media Day and the Quarterback Challenge will take place on Dec. 11. The Annual Combine will be on Dec. 17, with the All-Star Game to follow on Dec. 18.

