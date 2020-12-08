Greater El Paso Football Showcase All-Star Game canceled due to ongoing pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For the first time in their 28-year history, the Greater El Paso Football Showcase All-Star Game will not be played in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic, executive director Rick Hernandez announced on Tuesday. However, the annual combine and draft for the All-Star Game will still take place this winter.

The All-Star Game debuted in 1992 with two games being played in their inaugural event. The 2020 All-Star Game would have been the 29th edition and is typically played at Sun Bowl Stadium. It helps highlight El Paso County high school seniors who excel in both academics and their chosen extracurricular activities — namely football. The Greater El Paso Football Showcase helps football student-athletes get the exposure and opportunities at the next level. The All-Star Game also includes senior managers, sports medicine trainers, cheerleaders, dance, JROTC, drill team, band, flag team, and choir.

While there might not be an All-Star Game played on the field this year, student-athletes will still be honored this season and selected to one of the two all-star teams (Blue Thunder & Red Storm) in a draft-style format. The draft is expected to take place at the conclusion of the 2020 high school football season.

In addition, the Greater El Paso Football Showcase will still be hosting their annual combine event with over 30 college programs expected to attend in January of 2021. The combine has produced $15.8 million worth of scholarships to over 200 student-athletes since its inception in 2011.