EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso high school basketball community is rallying behind Riverside boys basketball coach Javier Vela and his family.

Vela’s son Michael was recently diagnosed with leukemia and is currently undergoing treatment. His extended family set up a GoFundMe for him and coaches around the city are helping to spread the word.

The GoFundMe has raised over $15,000 since being created earlier this week. KTSM spoke to Michael on Wednesday; he said that so far in his treatment, he’s in good spirits.