Girls high school basketball playoffs schedule set

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- The Chapin boys basketball team, ranked No. 19 in the state of Texas, is one win away from clinching the outright District 1-5A championship. The Huskies captured at least a share of the district title with their 82-44 win at Austin on Tuesday night.

KJ Lewis recorded a game-high 36 points for Chapin while Mateo Burchell added 14 points in the win.