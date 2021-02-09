Girls high school basketball playoffs schedule set

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s gold ball season and the girls high school basketball playoff schedule is set. The Bi-District Round will tip-off on Thursday and Friday across the state of Texas.

Girls High School Basketball — Bi-District Playoffs

Class 6A

• Midland Lee vs. Franklin
Thursday, 5:30 p.m. at Franklin High School 

• Montwood vs. San Angelo Central
Friday, 4 p.m. at Central High School 

• Odessa High vs. Americas
Friday, 4:30 p.m. at Americas High School

• Eastwood vs. Frenship,
Friday, 6 p.m. at Fort Stockton

Class 5A

• Del Valle vs. Andress
Thursday, 6 p.m. at Andress High School

• Burges vs. Canutillo
Thursday, 6 p.m. at Canutillo High School

• El Paso High vs. Hanks
Thursday, 7 p.m. at Hanks High School

• El Dorado vs. (23) Chapin
Friday, 4:30 p.m. at Chapin High School

Class 4A

• San Elizario vs. Andrews
Thursday, 4:30 p.m. at Van Horn High School

• Greenwood vs. Riverside
Thursday, 6 p.m. at Sul Ross State University

• Clint vs. Seminole
Thursday, 6 p.m. at Van Horn High School

• Monahans vs. Mountain View
Thursday, 7:30 p.m. at Van Horn High School

Class 3A

• Tornillo vs. Muleshoe
Thursday, 6 p.m. at Andrews High School

