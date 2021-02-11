Girls high school basketball Bi-District playoff highlights, scores

High School Sports
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s gold ball season and the girls high school basketball playoffs are officially underway. The Bi-District Round beginning on Thursday night and will run through the weekend with games across the state of Texas.

Girls High School Basketball — Bi-District Playoffs

Class 6A

• Midland Lee vs. Franklin, PPD

• Montwood vs. San Angelo Central
Friday, 1 p.m. at Central High School 

• Odessa High vs. Americas
Friday, 4:30 p.m. at Americas High School

• Eastwood vs. Frenship,
Friday, 6 p.m. at Fort Stockton

Class 5A

• Andress def. Del Valle, 58-37

• Canutillo def. Burges, 66-65 (F/OT)

• Hanks def. El Paso High, 60-41

• El Dorado vs. (23) Chapin
Friday, 4:30 p.m. at Chapin High School

Class 4A

• San Elizario def. Andrews, 43-33

• Greenwood def. Riverside, 67-45

• Seminole def. Clint, 100-57

• Mountain View def. Monahans, 52-28

Class 3A

• Muleshoe def. Tornillo, 68-40

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports