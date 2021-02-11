Girls high school basketball Bi-District playoff highlights, scores

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s gold ball season and the girls high school basketball playoffs are officially underway. The Bi-District Round beginning on Thursday night and will run through the weekend with games across the state of Texas.
Girls High School Basketball — Bi-District Playoffs
Class 6A
• Midland Lee vs. Franklin, PPD
• Montwood vs. San Angelo Central
Friday, 1 p.m. at Central High School
• Odessa High vs. Americas
Friday, 4:30 p.m. at Americas High School
• Eastwood vs. Frenship,
Friday, 6 p.m. at Fort Stockton
Class 5A
• Andress def. Del Valle, 58-37
• Canutillo def. Burges, 66-65 (F/OT)
• Hanks def. El Paso High, 60-41
• El Dorado vs. (23) Chapin
Friday, 4:30 p.m. at Chapin High School
Class 4A
• San Elizario def. Andrews, 43-33
• Greenwood def. Riverside, 67-45
• Seminole def. Clint, 100-57
• Mountain View def. Monahans, 52-28
Class 3A
• Muleshoe def. Tornillo, 68-40