ANTHONY, New Mexico (KTSM) – The High School football season in New Mexico officially kicked off on Thursday with many games being held across the state. Here in the Borderland, the Gadsden Panthers were the lone local team to be in action Thursday night.
Gadsden opened up its 2023 season with a bang as it grabbed a 42-0 win over the Ruidoso Warriors at Sal Gonzales Stadium at Gadsden High School.
With the win, the Panthers avenged its 20-0 loss to the Warriors in last year’s season opener.
Dino Facio Jr. and the Panthers are now off to a 1-0 start to the 2023 season. Up next, the Panthers will take on El Paso High at R.R. Jones Stadium at El Paso High School on Thursday, Aug. 24.