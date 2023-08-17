ANTHONY, New Mexico (KTSM) – The High School football season in New Mexico officially kicked off on Thursday with many games being held across the state. Here in the Borderland, the Gadsden Panthers were the lone local team to be in action Thursday night.

High School Football is back in the Borderland.



The @GadsdenPanthers open up the 2023 season in New Mexico with a a game against the Ruidoso Warriors at Sal Gonzales Stadium.



Highlights tonight at 10 on @KTSMtv. pic.twitter.com/6upuk1G3w2 — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) August 18, 2023

Gadsden opened up its 2023 season with a bang as it grabbed a 42-0 win over the Ruidoso Warriors at Sal Gonzales Stadium at Gadsden High School.

Victory! Gadsden defends The Sal with a commanding 42-0 win over Ruidoso! We'll be at El Paso High next Thursday for Week 2 action! #HailGadsden pic.twitter.com/GwCiQLRnrw — Gadsden Football (@GadsdenPanthers) August 18, 2023

With the win, the Panthers avenged its 20-0 loss to the Warriors in last year’s season opener.

Dino Facio Jr. and the Panthers are now off to a 1-0 start to the 2023 season. Up next, the Panthers will take on El Paso High at R.R. Jones Stadium at El Paso High School on Thursday, Aug. 24.