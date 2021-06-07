Gadsden football going independent for 2021 season

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Gadsden High School football is going independent.

The Panthers announced on social media today that they won’t play in Class 6A in the state of New Mexico in 2021; instead, they won’t be in any district or classification, allowing them to play against teams closer to their skill level.

Gadsden will be “INDEPENDENT” for the 2021 Football Season. #PantherPride — Gadsden Football (@GadsdenPanthers) June 7, 2021

The last few seasons, Gadsden has had to contend with some of the top teams in state in its district, like Centennial, Las Cruces and Mayfield. By going independent, the Panthers can make their own schedule with teams like Chaparral and Santa Teresa that are more comparable to Gadsden.

It is unclear how long Gadsden will remain an independent for football, but it will last for at least the 2021 season.