LOS ALAMOS, New Mexico (KTSM) – Gadsden grabbed a 44-21 win over Los Alamos in the first round of the New Mexico High School Football 5A Playoffs on Saturday.

Final: Gadsden 44, Los Alamos 21.



Panthers advance to 5A quarterfinals to play Roswell at the Wool Bowl next weekend. pic.twitter.com/lqHBMis2DT — Prep Redzone New Mexico (@PrepRedzoneNM) November 5, 2022

It was Gadsden’s first playoff appearance since 1972 and the Panthers made sure to make it a memorable one. The Panthers, as the 10-seed, pulled off the upset over Los Alamos, the 7-seed on Saturday.

Gadsden players celebrate 1st playoff win in 60+ years with the several dozen Panther fans that made the long trip to Los Alamos. Impressed by the turnout of Gadsden supporters. Loud all game long. pic.twitter.com/q9oT8ufecF — Prep Redzone New Mexico (@PrepRedzoneNM) November 5, 2022

It made for the Panthers first playoff win since 1966, per Jason Groves of the Las Cruces Sun-News.

Gadsden wins its first playoff football game since 1966 when they beat Tucumcari 7-2 to reach the 3A championship, where they lost to the same team they beat today, Los Alamos — Jason Groves (@JPGroves) November 5, 2022

Gadsden will look to keep the momentum going into the Class 5A quarterfinals when they play at Roswell, the 2-seed, on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1:00 p.m. MT at the Wool Bowl in Roswell, New Mexico.

Raise your voice and cheer for our team and WE WILL WIN! Gadsden defeats Los Alamos 44-21 – we'll take on the Roswell Coyotes next week! #HailGadsden pic.twitter.com/zHs9F9zFA7 — Gadsden Football (@GadsdenPanthers) November 5, 2022