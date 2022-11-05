LOS ALAMOS, New Mexico (KTSM) – Gadsden grabbed a 44-21 win over Los Alamos in the first round of the New Mexico High School Football 5A Playoffs on Saturday.
It was Gadsden’s first playoff appearance since 1972 and the Panthers made sure to make it a memorable one. The Panthers, as the 10-seed, pulled off the upset over Los Alamos, the 7-seed on Saturday.
It made for the Panthers first playoff win since 1966, per Jason Groves of the Las Cruces Sun-News.
Gadsden will look to keep the momentum going into the Class 5A quarterfinals when they play at Roswell, the 2-seed, on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1:00 p.m. MT at the Wool Bowl in Roswell, New Mexico.