Funeral services held for former Coronado football coach Don Brooks

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Some of El Paso’s high school community came together to celebrate the life of former Coronado High School Football Coach Don Brooks on Saturday.

A funeral service was held at the Coronado High School stadium, where many remembered the legacy left behind by Brooks.

Brooks’ son, Scott Brooks, share how many community members were influenced by his father.

“When you coach one place for 40 years, you’re going to know a lot of people. We couldn’t go out to eat without my dad meeting or knew everybody,” he said. “He always wanted to know what was going on at Coronado. He was a strong supporter of them even though he was retired for nine years.”

As KTSM 9 New has previously reported, Brooks passed away from complications from cancer on April 30. He was 79 years old.

According to the El Paso Times, Brooks began coaching at Coronado in 1977 and compiled a record of 228-147-3. He retired after the 2011 season, but continued to coach in the Greater El Paso Football Showcase All-Star Game until 2018. Coronado’s stadium was renamed after his retirement to Quarles-Brooks Thunderbird Stadium.

