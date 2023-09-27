EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pair of high school football products from El Paso earned statewide recognition for their respective performances on the gridiron during week five of the Texas high school football season.

Del Valle High School’s Manny Fuller and Mountain View High School’s Jayden Avila were both tabbed for the honor by the Ford Motor Company and Texas Ford Dealers.

Del Valle’s @Manny_Fuller10 and @TheView_LoboFB’s Jayden Avila were named this week’s Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week for Class 5A and 4A, respectively.



Massive performances by both of them. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/hjJ2LKwx8L — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) September 27, 2023

Fuller, who is the Class 5A winner, scored five touchdowns and recorded 357 all-purpose yards in Del Valle’s 56-49 win over the Chapin Huskies last Friday. The junior standout has led Del Valle to three consecutive wins as the Conquistadores are off to a 4-1 start to their 2023 season.

“Shelton Fuller has been big for us here at Del Valle High School. Not only is he a standout athlete in football, track and basketball, he also does it in the classroom with a 3.2 GPA,” Del Valle High School football head coach Rudy Contreras said. “Shelton brings lots of energy and effort every single day and is a great team captain. As a junior, he has received multiple Division I offers and he continues to work hard and be the best leader he can be for our program.”

Avila, the Class 4A winner of the week, earned the honor with his play on the defensive side of the ball in Mountain View’s shutout win over Santa Teresa last Friday.

The senior defensive back started at wide receiver, but he recorded 17 total tackles, 11 solo tackles, three pass break ups, and a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Avila has led the Lobos on both sides of the football to back-to-back wins and a 4-1 start to their 2023 season.