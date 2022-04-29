Class 6A
Americas vs. Abilene High
Abilene High defeats Americas, 8-7 in Game 1 (Thursday)
Americas defeats Abilene High, 4-2 in Game 2
Americas defeats Abilene High, 9-3 in Game 3 (Americas advances to Area Round)
Pebble Hills vs. Midland High
Midland High defeats Pebble Hills, 6-1 in Game 1 (Wednesday)
Midland High defeats Pebble Hills, 5-2 in Game 2 (Pebble Hills eliminated from the playoffs)
Eastwood vs. Odessa High
Eastwood defeats Odessa High 4-2 in Game 1
Game 2 scheduled for 9 a.m. MT on Saturday at Van Horn High School
Game 3 scheduled for 1 p.m. MT on Saturday at Van Horn High School if needed
Eastlake vs. Frenship
Frenship defeats Eastlake 14-2 in Game 1
Game 2 scheduled for 9 a.m. MT on Saturday at Pecos High School
Game 3 scheduled for 30 minutes after Game 2 if needed
Class 5A
Chapin vs. Canutillo
Chapin defeats Canutillo, 12-2 in Game 1 (Thursday)
Chapin defeats Canutillo, 13-2 in Game 2 (Chapin advances to Area Round)
Class 4A
Andrews vs. San Elizario
Andrews defeats San Elizario, 10-0 in Game 1 (Thursday)
Game 2 is scheduled for 11 a.m. MT on Saturday at San Elizario High School
Game 3 is scheduled for 30 minutes after Game 2 if needed
Riverside vs. Fort Stockton
Fort Stockton defeats Riverside, 15-3 in Game 1
Game 2 scheduled for 11 a.m. MT on Saturday at Van Horn High School
Game 3 scheduled for 30 minutes after Game 2 if needed
Clint vs. Midland Greenwood
Midland Greenwood defeats Clint, 12-0 in Game 1
Game 2 scheduled for 9 a.m. MT at Fort Stockton High School
Game 3 scheduled for 30 minutes after Game 2 if needed