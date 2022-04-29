Class 6A

Americas vs. Abilene High

Abilene High defeats Americas, 8-7 in Game 1 (Thursday)

Americas defeats Abilene High, 4-2 in Game 2

Americas defeats Abilene High, 9-3 in Game 3 (Americas advances to Area Round)

Pebble Hills vs. Midland High

Midland High defeats Pebble Hills, 6-1 in Game 1 (Wednesday)

Midland High defeats Pebble Hills, 5-2 in Game 2 (Pebble Hills eliminated from the playoffs)

Eastwood vs. Odessa High

Eastwood defeats Odessa High 4-2 in Game 1

Game 2 scheduled for 9 a.m. MT on Saturday at Van Horn High School

Game 3 scheduled for 1 p.m. MT on Saturday at Van Horn High School if needed

Eastlake vs. Frenship

Frenship defeats Eastlake 14-2 in Game 1

Game 2 scheduled for 9 a.m. MT on Saturday at Pecos High School

Game 3 scheduled for 30 minutes after Game 2 if needed

Class 5A

Chapin vs. Canutillo

Chapin defeats Canutillo, 12-2 in Game 1 (Thursday)

Chapin defeats Canutillo, 13-2 in Game 2 (Chapin advances to Area Round)

Class 4A

Andrews vs. San Elizario

Andrews defeats San Elizario, 10-0 in Game 1 (Thursday)

Game 2 is scheduled for 11 a.m. MT on Saturday at San Elizario High School

Game 3 is scheduled for 30 minutes after Game 2 if needed

Riverside vs. Fort Stockton

Fort Stockton defeats Riverside, 15-3 in Game 1

Game 2 scheduled for 11 a.m. MT on Saturday at Van Horn High School

Game 3 scheduled for 30 minutes after Game 2 if needed

Clint vs. Midland Greenwood

Midland Greenwood defeats Clint, 12-0 in Game 1

Game 2 scheduled for 9 a.m. MT at Fort Stockton High School

Game 3 scheduled for 30 minutes after Game 2 if needed