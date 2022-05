EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Six El Paso-Area high school teams were alive heading into Friday’s area round games. Here is a look at scores from Friday’s action on the diamond.

UIL CLASS 6A AREA PLAYOFFS

Americas vs. Southlake Carroll – Odessa

Game 1: Southlake Carroll def. Americas 8-0 (Americas eliminated from playoffs)

Pebble Hills vs. Keller – All games in Andrews

Game 1: Keller def. Pebble Hills 8-5

Game 2: Saturday May 14, 10 a.m. CT

Game 3: After Game 2, if necessary

UIL CLASS 5A AREA PLAYOFFS

Del Valle vs. Lubbock Coronado – All games in Monahans

Game 1: Del Valle def. Lubbock Coronado 1-0

Game 2: Saturday May 14, 11 a.m. CT

Game 3: After Game 2, if necessary

Ysleta vs. Lubbock Cooper – All games at NMMI, Roswell, NM

Game 1: Lubbock Cooper def. Ysleta 9-1

Game 2: Saturday May 14, 11 a.m. MT

Game 3: After Game 2, if necessary

El Dorado vs. Abilene Wylie – All games in Fort Stockton

Game 1: Abilene Wylie def. El Dorado 17-6

Game 2: Saturday May 14, 11 a.m. CT

Game 3: After Game 2, if necessary

UIL CLASS 4A AREA PLAYOFFS

Riverside vs. Lubbock Estacado – All games in Pecos

Game 1: Riverside def. Lubbock Estacado 7-4

Game 2: Riverside def. Lubbock Estacado 6-2 (Riverside advances regional quarterfinals)