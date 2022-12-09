EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friday night high school basketball in the Sun City was headlined by an entertaining game that between the Chapin and Burges girls’ basketball teams.

Burges entered Friday’s game on fire with a five-game win streak. The Mustangs got off to a great start in the game as they took a 13-3 lead after the first quarter of play. Chapin managed to get out of their slump and put some points on the board as they went into halftime down 27-14.

Chapin came out in the second half and applied the pressure as they clawed their way back into the game. The Huskies then took the lead and kept it as they secured a 39-33 win over Burges.

With the result, Chapin grabbed its 14th win of the season and remain undefeated in District 1-5A Region 1 play with a 3-0 record. Burges was handed their second loss of the season and their first of district play. The Mustangs now sit with a 15-2, 2-1 District 1-5A Region 1 record.

Girls varsity basketball 🏀 defeated Burges Mustangs in a come from behind win.

Final score

Burges 33

Chapin 39 pic.twitter.com/fCdnLyzxM5 — Chapin Student Media (@ChapinChronicle) December 10, 2022

The two teams are expected to meet again on January 10th at Burges High School.

On the boys’ side, Chapin paid a visit to El Paso High to take on the Tigers. It was both programs first game of District 1-5A Division I play. Chapin was led by Idalius Coleman’s 21 points. Brandon Hymes had 14 points and Tabias Santiago recorded 11 points.

Your huskies get a win over @ElPasoHSMBB 57-46. Leading scorer for your huskies are as followed:

Idalius Coleman21 pts

Brandon Hymes 14 pts

Tobias Santiago 11 pts#ACC — ChapinBoysBasketball (@ChapinBoysBBall) December 10, 2022

Chapin (10-5, 1-0 District 1-5A Region 1) will play at Canutillo on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

El Paso (6-8, 0-1 District 1-5A Region 1) will play at Burges on Tuesday, Dec. 13.