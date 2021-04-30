Friday high school softball playoff scores, highlights

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Coming into Friday night’s slate of games, Hanks and El Dorado softball were the lone two teams to have advanced to the Area Round of the Texas state playoffs. With Bi-District championships up for grabs, KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action.

Class 6A (Bi-District Round)

-Abilene High def. No. 10 Montwood, 13-3 (Abilene High wins series, 2-0)

-Midland High def. Socorro, 16-0 (Midland High wins series, 2-0)

-Odessa High def. Pebble Hills, 13-11 (Odessa High leads series, 1-0)

-Frenship def. Americas, 4-2 (Frenship leads series, 1-0)

Class 5A (Bi-District Round)

-No. 24 Jefferson def. Ysleta, 4-3 (series tied, 1-1)

-No. 12 Chapin def. Bel Air, 4-2 (Huskies lead series, 1-0)

*No. 6 Hanks & El Dorado have already advanced to the Area Round

Class 4A (Bi-District Round)

-Seminole def. San Elizario, 11-1 (Seminole wins series, 1-0)

-Greenwood def. Riverside, 21-11 (Greenwood leads series, 1-0)

*Fabens & Clint have already been eliminated

Class 3A (Bi-District Round)

-Brownfield def. Tornillo, 10-0 (Brownfield wins series, 1-0)