Franklin’s Walther wins 915 Showcase Quarterback Challenge

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This year’s quarterback crop in El Paso was as good as its been in a long time. Record numbers were put up across the city as the game continues to evolve in the area. That talent was on display Saturday afternoon at Sun Bowl Stadium for the Annual Greater El Paso Football Showcase Quarterback Challenge. When the dust settled, Franklin senior Danny Walther took the top spot.

2019 Quarterback Challenge Top 10 Results: 1st: Danny Walther, Franklin

2nd:(Tie) Michael Nowell, Americas

2nd:(Tie) Sebastian Ochoa, P. Hills

3rd: (Tie) Adrian Parsons, Bel Air

3rd: (Tie) Jacob Quijas, Horizon pic.twitter.com/9CFh4nRXsv — Greater EP Football Showcase (@915Showcase) December 15, 2019

Walther, who threw for nearly 2,500 yards and 25 touchdowns this season for the Cougars, edged Americas’ Michael Nowell and Pebble Hills’ Sebastian Ochoa.

“It’s cool. It’s a nice way to go out,” said Walther. “It was one of the last challenges that I had, other than the game next week, but it’s a great way to go out. I’m having a blast out here. It’s my senior year!”

Quarterbacks competed in challenges that tested their arm strength, accuracy and mobility.

Next up for the Greater El Paso Football Showcase is next week’s combine, followed by the much-anticipated All-Star Game on Saturday.