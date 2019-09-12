Franklin’s Walther named ‘Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Six Texas high school football stars have been recognized in the second week of the 2019 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program.

In its fourteenth consecutive year, Ford Motor Company’s Player of the Week program is again honoring six outstanding student-athletes each week of the 2019 regular season, recognizing one player in each of the state’s six athletic classifications. The winners are chosen for athletic achievements on the field, as well as for outstanding scholarship and community involvement. These players are the embodiment of Ford’s Go Further commitment.

This week’s winning athletes join a long list of remarkable players recognized for their exceptional efforts.

Week 2 winners:

Class 6A: Danny Walther, Senior, Quarterback, El Paso-Franklin

It was an emotional game honoring the victims of the El Paso and Odessa shootings.

El Paso Franklin defeated Odessa Permian in a 49-28 win. Franklin quarterback Danny Walther led the charge with 299 passing yards, seven carries and five touchdowns to defeat the Panthers.

Class 5A: Chris Carpenter, Senior, Wide Receiver, Jacksonville

Jacksonville wide receiver Chris Carpenter (Colorado commit) dominated in this game against Palestine. Carpenter caught 13 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns. He helped the Indians rally from being down 20 points at the half. He recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff of the second half and later recovered an onside kick. Carpenter ended the game with a game clinching interception to beat Palestine 49-48.

Class 4A: Zachary Carrera, Junior, Running Back/Defensive Back, Hidalgo Early College High School

Hidalgo Early College running back/defensive back Zachary Carrera dislocated his finger before the game, but he had it fixed up immediately, and it didn’t get in the way of him executing 28 carries at 391 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 13.96 per carry. Carrera also scored three second half touchdowns after the Pirates were down at the half with a score of 20-14. Carrera helped the team rally back in a 35-20 victory over Lyford.

Class 3A: Zacarrius Haynes, Senior, Running Back/CB, Anderson-Shiro

Anderson-Shiro’s Zacarrius “Woody” Haynes rushed for six touchdowns and 400 yards on 19 carries, obtaining a 21 per yard carry average. He also played 40 of 54 snaps at corner recording, three pass break-ups and four tackles in a 41-20 win over Leon.

Class 2A: Sabastion Porter, Senior, Running Back, Garrison

In a 38-32 win over Crockett, Garrison’s Sabastion Porter rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Porter also recorded 20 tackles and an interception return for 30 yards. On special teams, he blocked one field goal and returned a missed Crockett field goal 108 yards for the winning touchdown, all with only 1:22 left in the game.

Private: Josh Johnson, Senior, Quarterback, Second Baptist

Second Baptist’s Josh Johnson was 19-26 in passing for 275 yards with four touchdowns. Johnson also rushed three times for 30 yards, helping his Eagles dominate the St. John’s Mavericks in a 41-0 victory. Johnson now has eight touchdowns for the season passing.

