Franklin’s Stonewall receives offer from UTEP

Franklin High School senior wide receiver Gabe Stonewall has received a scholarship offer from UTEP to play football for the Miners.

Stonewall made the announcement of the offer on his Twitter page on Monday. The 6’3, 165-pound receiver is expected to be one of the top players in El Paso as a senior and drew the eye of Dana Dimel’s staff because of it.

After having a great talk with @CoachDimelUTEP I blessed to say I’ve received my 2nd D1 offer to play at UTEP pic.twitter.com/N5MNcXR7Bt — Gabe Stonewall (@koopakid778) July 1, 2019

Stonewall had over 900 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior in 2018, helping to lead Franklin to the Area playoffs.

Here's a few 2018 highlights from @epfranklinfb receiver Gabe Stonewall (@koopakid778). He received an offer from @UTEPFB today. Stonewall had over 900 receiving yards and 13 TDs for the @FranklinCougars as a junior. pic.twitter.com/IFVTX2PPIO — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) July 1, 2019

UTEP isn’t the only Division 1 program interested in Stonewall. He also harbors a scholarship offer from the University of New Mexico, which offered him in May.