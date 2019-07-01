Franklin’s Stonewall receives offer from UTEP

Franklin High School senior wide receiver Gabe Stonewall has received a scholarship offer from UTEP to play football for the Miners.

Stonewall made the announcement of the offer on his Twitter page on Monday. The 6’3, 165-pound receiver is expected to be one of the top players in El Paso as a senior and drew the eye of Dana Dimel’s staff because of it.

Stonewall had over 900 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior in 2018, helping to lead Franklin to the Area playoffs.

UTEP isn’t the only Division 1 program interested in Stonewall. He also harbors a scholarship offer from the University of New Mexico, which offered him in May.

