EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Franklin senior guard/forward Fatime Seck announced her commitment to play Division I college basketball at the University of Central Arkansas over the weekend.

The Sugar Bears play in the Southland Conference and went just 9-19 in 2021-22. They could use Seck’s shooting and defensive prowess on the wing.

In 31 varsity games in 2021-22, Seck averaged 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1 steal per game, helping the Cougars to a District 1-6A championship.

Seck will help lead another talented Franklin squad in 2022-23, hoping to repeat as district champions in her senior season.