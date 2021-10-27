Franklin’s Cameron Byrd named Built Ford Tough Texas 6A Player of the Week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For the third consecutive week, an El Paso preps standout is receiving state-wide recognition. Franklin senior quarterback, Cameron Byrd, has been named the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week in Class 6A for his Week 9 performance against Coronado.

Playing under the lights at Sun Bowl Stadium on the campus of UTEP, Byrd was nearly perfect in the Cougars’ rivalry win over the Thunderbirds last Thursday night. He completed 27 of his 28 passes for 326 yards and four touchdowns. Byrd also called his own number six times, rushing for 48 yards and another score on the ground. Franklin cruised to a 48-0 win to improve to 6-2 (5-0) on the season and are widely considered the top team in the city, having won their last six games.

“Cameron [Byrd] has been fully invested in the betterment of himself and our team from day one,” said Franklin head football coach Daren Walker. “He’s our unquestioned leader and does so through positive encouragement and support. He can throw, run, and has an aptitude for everything that we want to do in our offense. His decision making and poise take him to another level. This intelligence you see on Friday nights extends beyond the field; he has a 3.85 GPA. Cameron is an outstanding young man, and we are blessed to have him represent Franklin High School.”

While Byrd is getting the recognition for his Week 9 performance, the senior has been performing at a high level all season long for the Cougars. He has thrown for over 2,000 yards and 24 touchdowns, while rushing for 516 yards and five touchdowns.

Chapin’s Mason Standerfer (Class 5A, Week 7) and Eastlake’s Elijah Uribe (Class 6A, Week 8) have also been named the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week this season.

Franklin will look to make it seven straight wins and clinch at least a share of the District 1-6A championship when they play at Americas to begin Week 10 on Thursday at the SISD Student Activities Complex.