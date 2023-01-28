EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Franklin wide receiver Beau Sparks announced his commitment to Utah Tech on his social media accounts on Friday evening.

Sparks chose the Trail Blazers, a Division I FCS team located in Saint George, Utah, over offers from Army and Valparaiso, as well as preferred walk-on opportunities at Nebraska and UTEP.

Sparks was not heavily recruited for the majority of his high school career, but he put on a show as a senior. Sparks caught 87 passes for 1,283 yards and 20 touchdowns, while also contributing 64 tackles and three interceptions on defense.

He also possesses 4.36 speed in the 40-yard dash, a skill that will no doubt help him at Utah Tech and beyond.

Sparks will sign with Utah Tech on National Signing Day on Feb. 1.