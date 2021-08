EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The high school volleyball season is in full swing and the Franklin Cougars have another strong team in 2021. Playing host to El Paso High on Tuesday, the Cougars swept the Tigers in straight sets to improve to 11-1 on the season.

Paulina Acuña led Franklin with 13 kills, while Madison Blanco tallied 28 assists. Jordan Imperial added eight kills and eight digs of her own in the win.

KTSM 9 Sports Director, Andy Morgan, highlights the action.