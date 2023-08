ODESSA, Texas (KTSM) – The Franklin girls volleyball team opened up the 2023 season with a bang on Monday night in the Permian Basin.

The Cougars started the season with a four-set victory over Midland Christian, before dispatching Permian in a three-set sweep in the nightcap.

Franklin was the only El Paso team in action on Monday night; the rest of the Borderland will get underway with the 2023 season on Tuesday night around the Sun City.