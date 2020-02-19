Franklin upsets Coronado, Americas wins District 1-6A championship

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Franklin boys upset Coronado, 50-45, on Tuesday night, ruining the T-Birds hopes of an outright District 1-6A championship.

Coronado entered the evening with a chance to win or share the District title with Americas. Both the T-Birds and Trail Blazers were 7-2 in district action entering the final day.

Coronado’s hopes were dashed on Tuesday though, as they fell at the hands of Franklin and Americas defeated Socorro 42-35, handing the Trail Blazers the outright District 1-6A championship.

Franklin’s Roman Garcia scored 28 points in the Cougars’ victory. Franklin will return to the playoffs for the first time in some time next week.