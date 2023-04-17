EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Franklin High School Track and Field star Rai Lopez signed his National Letter of Intent with Lamar University on Monday.

Congratulations to Rai Lopez for committing to @LamarXCTF. They are getting themselves a fierce competitor! @TXFHSCougars @ColinDeaverTV @EPISDathletics pic.twitter.com/PIC2We9CpS — Franklin Boys Track and Field (@EpfranklinTf) April 17, 2023

“This has been a real big dream of mine. Ever since I was a little kid, I saw my brother compete at the Division I level, I saw my sister get offers from Division I schools and at that moment, I realized I wanted to do that,” Lopez said. “All the hard work that I did throughout the years finally paid off and it paid dividends at the end.”

Lopez, a senior, is one of the best student-athletes to ever run at Franklin High School.

The three-time regional qualifier has the second fastest 800 Meters time (1:56) in school history.

Lopez looks to add to his high school career resume when the Class 6A Area Championships get underway this weekend.

Lopez is expected to participate in the 4×400 Relay, 4×200 Relay, and 200 Meters dash.