Franklin track star Etiwe signs with Texas A&M

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The fastest 400-meter runner in El Paso history is taking his talents to Aggieland.

Franklin track & field star Omajuwa Etiwe signed a national letter of intent with Texas A&M on Wednesday, officially sending the fastest quarter-miler in the state of Texas last year to one of the premier track & field programs in the nation.

The reigning 6A state champion in the 400 meters, Etiwe not only broke the El Paso record by running a 46.51 to win gold at state, he logged the fastest time in Texas in doing so. His state-winning time was also the fifth-fastest time by a high schooler in the entire country las year.

Etiwe was overcome with emotion on Wednesday after signing with A&M.

“Just the moment, knowing how hard everyone has worked and how hard I’ve worked, and looking at my parents and seeing their faces, it broke me, so I couldn’t hold back my tears,” Etiwe said.

The 400-meter star will join one of the top track programs in the country. Pat Henry’s Aggies have won five national championships since 2009 and are arguably the top program for 400-meter runners in the country. Just in the last five years, A&M has produced quarter-mile stars like Fred Kerley, Bralon Taplin and Deon Lendore. Etiwe hopes to be the next in a long line of Aggie track stars.

“On my visit, I felt at home with the team. It’s a close-knit community. Everyone is there to try to improve each other. That’s what I look for in a program,” Etiwe said.

Etiwe said he hopes to repeat as the 400-meter champion at state next May. He will also run the 200-meters and hopes to win that as well.

Long term, Etiwe has aspirations of running at the 2024 Olympics.