Franklin tops Permian 49-28 in game to honor victims of El Paso, Odessa shootings

In a game that suddenly meant much more than just football, Franklin defeated Odessa Permian 49-28 on Thursday night.

Two schools from communities hit hard by mass shootings in the month of August came together in support of each other in Odessa. The Cougars brought a banner made for Permian and the Panthers presented the Cougars with the own banner.

On the field, the Cougars looked impressive, rolling past Permian by three touchdowns as Danny Walther led the charge for Franklin.

In El Paso on Thursday night, Coronado topped El Dorado 20-18 and Andress shut out Chapin 15-0 in a battle of Northeast rivals.