EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 15th-ranked Franklin volleyball team defeated Eastwood in straight sets, 3-0, on Tuesday night in District 1-6A action.

The Cougars won set one 25-14, set two 25-21 and wrapped up the win with a 25-18 victory in set three.

The Cougars are now 2-0 in District 1-6A and 29-3 overall on the season. The Troopers are 15-15, 0-2 in district play.