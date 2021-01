EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — District 1-6A girls high school basketball is proving to be one of the most competitive district races in the city.

Coming into Wednesday night’s slate of games, Americas held a 1.0-game lead over Franklin. It stayed that way with the Trail Blazers (12-1, 10-0) getting a win over Coronado and the Cougars (11-3, 9-1) cruising to a 62-44 win over Eastlake.

Senior night was a great success. Thank you to the Class of 2021 #BlazerNation @Fchavezeptimes @EPSports915 @Prep1USA @TXHSGBB



Varsity

Americas 45

Coronado 31



Leading Scorers

A. Cereceres 17



JV

Americas 37

Coronado 19



9th

Americas 49

Franklin 35 pic.twitter.com/XCJqnws2zK — Americas Blazer Hoops (@blazerhoops_AHS) January 21, 2021

Your Lady Cougars continue their winning ways with a complete game vs. Eastlake.



Franklin 62

Eastlake 44



Franklin Angie Murillo 13, Dominique Carrillo 10, Amaris Valadez 14

Eastlake Kayla Quintana 18@Fchavezeptimes @TXHSGBB @ColinDeaverTV @AndyMorganTV @EPSports915 pic.twitter.com/JXX6JXKp11 — Franklin Lady Cougars Basketball (@FHSLadyCougars) January 21, 2021

KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action.