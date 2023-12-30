EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Franklin took down Americas 39-37 to win the Cougars’ own Raising Canes Holiday Tournament on Saturday afternoon.

After Franklin took a 14-7 into the second quarter, Americas stormed back in the second quarter, outscoring the Cougars 14-1 in the frame to take a six-point lead into the half.

But in the third quarter, Franklin mounted a charge of its own. Led by senior Jose Escobedo, the Cougars rallied to take the lead heading into the fourth quarter and held on in the final frame. Escobedo was named the MVP of the Holiday Tournament.

The Cougars and Trail Blazers will play again in District 1-6A play in the new year.