EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Shay Smith’s father Paul played for UTEP back in the late-1990s, staying home after a standout high school career at Andress. A generation later, like father, like son.

The Franklin High School standout quarterback committed to the hometown UTEP Miners on social media on Sunday night, picking the Miners of a couple of other suitors, including North Texas.

A dual-threat talent, Smith will head to UTEP as a quarterback; some schools had been recruiting him as a linebacker, but his heart has always been at the quarterback position.

He quarterbacked the Cougars for three of his four high school seasons, first as a freshman in 2020, then as a junior and senior in 2022 and 2023. As a senior, Smith completed 57% of his passes for 1,750 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions for an injury-plagued Franklin offense. Smith also rushed for 1,195 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior.

As a junior in 2022, Smith had his best season, completing 65% of his passes for 2,569 yards, 31 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He also rushed for 1,076 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Smith is the latest in a long line of commitments for new UTEP head coach Scotty Walden leading up to Wednesday’s Early National Signing Day. There could be more from El Paso that commit and sign with UTEP this week; Pebble Hills quarterback Gael Ochoa is still deciding between the Miners and UNLV.

Smith’s father, Paul Smith, played at UTEP from 1996-1999, rushing for 1,259 yards and 12 touchdowns in 1999. He selected in the fifth round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, playing eight seasons in the NFL (2000-2007) with the 49ers, Detroit Lions, St. Louis Rams and Denver Broncos.