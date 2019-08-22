Franklin primed for explosive season in 2019

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Franklin Cougars took District 1-6A by storm in 2018. The Cougars went undefeated in district play and captured a bi-district championship. This year’s Franklin team could be even better.

The Cougars return all of their key pieces from last year’s team, including senior quarterback Danny Walther. Walther also returns his favorite target in senior wide receiver Gabe Stonewall, who has multiple Division I offers.

“Hopefully our seniors take over. They make it happen,” said head coach Daren Walker. “They have a lot of experience. We don’t have a lot of depth, so we have to get some guys to step up and play big. We also have to stay healthy, but the identity of this team is going to be the fact that we play hard.”

“We are trying to go out as the best this year,” said Stonewall. “We are trying to go 10-0 and we don’t want to just make it to the second round of the playoffs like last year. We are trying to make a splash. We want to make a name for ourselves this year. It’s going to be something special.”

Franklin will open the season at home on Friday, August 30 against Rio Rancho Cleveland, the state runner-up in New Mexico.

Today's stop on our #txhsfb preview tour takes us to Franklin High School where the Cougars are gearing up for what promises to be a memorable season. They're the team to beat in District 1-6A. STORY on #KTSM9Sports at 6/10 p.m. #9OT pic.twitter.com/FWH0rRQSFi — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) August 21, 2019

Franklin Cougars

Head Coach: Daren Walker

2018 Record: 9-3 (5-0)

Returning Starters O/D: 5/5

Impact Players: Sr. QB Danny Walther, Sr. WR Gabe Stonewall, Sr. WR Michael Haack, Jr. RB Pablo Gutierrez, Sr. LB David Powers, Sr. DE Andrew Bristol

2019 Outlook: It was a banner year for the Cougars, winning a district championship and a bi-district championship in 2018. The expectations remain high this season with Walther returning at quarterback, as well as Stonewall and Haack at wide receiver. Powers and Bristol with lead a defense that will be key in Franklin’s quest for another district title.