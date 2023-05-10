EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso-area will send 23 athletes to the UIL Track and Field State Meet later this week at the University of Texas in Austin.

Part of the El Paso delegation will be four relay teams. There is the Franklin boys 4×100 meter relay team, Parkland boys 4×200 meter relay team, and the Chapin girls 4×100 and 4×200 meter that will compete at the state meet.

The Franklin boys 4×100 relay team consists of Beau Sparks, Julian Mars, Gerald Williams, and Jordan Morales.

The quartet most recently competed at the Class 6A Regional Meet from Apr. 28-29. The boys placed second in their heat with a time of 41.40 and placed fourth overall. Their performance was enough to secure them a wild card selection for the State Meet.

“We’ve been working hard all off season to get to this point and our hard work paid off,” Beau Sparks said. “I think we had in our head coming into this season that we wanted to get this relay team out and we are excited for the opportunity.”

“We are not intimidated by any of the times that we see,” Jordan Morales said. “We know that we are going to be the best team out there. We are going to run for each other, push each other. Our goal is to get number one. There is no second or third, our goal is to get number one.”

The Franklin boys 4×100 meter relay team is set to compete on Saturday, May 13 at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Over in Class 5A, the Parkland boys 4×200 meter relay team is looking to make a solid impression in its first State Meet appearance.

Kaleb Martinez, DJ Crest, Joseph Gomez, and Lincoln Juardo make up the Matadors’ 4×200 meter relay team.

In 2022, Martinez, Crest, Gomez, and Juardo failed to qualify for the State Meet. About a year later, the same four runners qualified for the State Meet after posting a 1:27.06 time at the 5A Regionals Meet. The Matadors finished in third place overall and earned a wild card selection.

Not only is the quartet of Martinez, Crest, Gomez, and Juardo going for a spot on the podium, they will be aiming to make history.

“Of course, the goal at State is always to win but we are aiming to break the El Paso record for the 4×200,” Crest said. “We are at 1:27.06, we need to get .06 down so we will hit it though.”

“We are meant to be there, we are fast, so why not go for it all?” Juardo said. “We have the chance to do something great. So, to get third, winning, and breaking the El Paso record it’s all I could be thinking about.”

The Parkland 4×200 meter relay team will be in action on Friday, May 12 at Mike A. Myers Stadium.