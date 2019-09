Franklin, Montwood put up big numbers in Thursday night wins

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Franklin continued their dominance on both sides of the football in a 63-14 win over El Dorado on Thursday night at the SISD Student Activities Complex. The Cougars put up over 700 yards of total offense.

Correction: Franklin def. El Dorado 63-14. An impressive night for the Cougars who get Chapin next week. #txhsfb #KTSM9Sports — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) September 20, 2019

The matinee game over at the SAC featured a determined Montwood team who ran away with a 51-14 win over Odessa. The Rams improved to 2-2 on the season.

FINAL: Montwood def. Odessa High 51-14. The Rams improve 2-2 on the season and will host Eastwood next week. #txhsfb #KTSM9Sports — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) September 20, 2019

Week 4 High School Football Schedule/Results

Thursday, September 19

-Montwood def. Odessa, 51-14

-Franklin def. El Dorado, 63-14

Friday, September 20

-San Angelo Central vs. Pebble Hills, 4 p.m. (SAC)

-Frenship vs. Andress, 5 p.m. (Roswell, NM)

-Anthony vs. Van Horn, 6:30 p.m. (Van Horn, TX)

-Burges vs. Socorro, 7 p.m. (Socorro H.S.)

-Eastlake vs. Coronado, 7 p.m. (Coronado H.S)

-Horizon vs. Bel Air, 7 p.m. (Bel Air H.S.)

-Parkland vs. Chapin, 7 p.m. (Irvin H.S.)

-Del Valle vs. Canutillo, 7 p.m. (Canutillo H.S.)

-Midland Lee vs. Eastwood, 7 p.m. (Eastwood H.S.)

-Clint vs. Austin, 7 p.m. (Austin H.S.)

-Ysleta vs. Bowie, 7 p.m. (Bowie H.S.)

-El Paso vs. Hanks, 7 p.m. (Hanks H.S)

-Irvin vs. San Elizario, 7 p.m. (San Elizario H.S.)

-Riverside vs. Jefferson, 7 p.m. (Jefferson H.S.)

-Mountain View vs. Tornillo, 7 p.m. (Tornillo H.S.)

-Cathedral vs. Fabens, 7 p.m. (Fabens H.S.)

-Centennial vs. Onate, 7 p.m. (Aggie Memorial Stadium)

-Las Cruces vs. Gadsden, 7 p.m. (Chaparral H.S.)

-Valencia vs. Santa Teresa, 7 p.m. (Santa Teresa H.S.)

-Amarillo Tascosa vs. Americas, 7:30 p.m. (SAC)

Saturday, September 21

-Carlsbad vs. Mayfield, 1 p.m. (Field of Dreams)