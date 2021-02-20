Franklin girls advance to Area round as high school hoops playoffs roll on

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Franklin girls basketball team took down Midland Lee 55-36 in the Class 6A Bi-District playoff on Saturday afternoon in El Paso.

The Cougars got 14 points from Amaris Valadez, and Angie Murillo added 13 points and eight blocks in the victory. Franklin advances to next week’s Area round, where it will face Keller.

Elsewhere in Class 6A girls action on Saturday, Eastwood fell to Frenship 52-47 in Pecos. In 5A girls Area round action, No. 23 Chapin was upset by Amarillo Tascosa 64-49; the Andress girls were also defeated in the Area round by No. 8 Lubbock Cooper, 43-29.

On the boys side of things, San Elizario upended Monahans 62-49 in the Class 4A Bi-District round; Greenwood defeated Clint 43-42. In Class 3A, Tornillo was knocked off by Dimmitt, 52-41.

The high school hoops playoffs will continue on Monday around the state of Texas.