EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Franklin High School football standout Justin Morales announced he received his first NCAA Division I FBS offer on Wednesday.

Morales announced on social media that he received his first Division I offer, and it came from Nebraska.

Morales just wrapped up his sophomore season at Franklin and was a key player lineman on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

Justin’s older brother, Jordan, a senior at Franklin High School is also on colleges football programs’ radars. Back in May, Jordan announced that he received an offer from Utah Tech.