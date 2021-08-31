Franklin, El Paso High volleyball score Tuesday wins

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The high school volleyball season is in full swing and district play is quickly approaching. The Franklin Cougars appear to be one of the best teams in Class 6A, ranked No. 15 in the state, while the El Paso High Tigers continue their hot start to the season.

The Cougars captured their 25th win of the season on Tuesday night at Chapin in three sets. Paulina Acuña led Franklin with 13 kills while Jordan Imperial and Idaly Ruiz each added eight kills apiece. Madison Blanco tallied 29 assists in the win.

Franklin gets the sweep at Chapin.

25-18, 25-9, 25-18



🏐 Top Performers 🏐



Paulina Acuña: 13 kills

Jordan Imperial: 8 kills

Idaly Ruiz: 8 kills

Madison Blanco: 29 assists @Fchavezeptimes @EPSports915 @RomanoCBS4 @Prep1USA — FHS Volleyball (@franklinvolley1) September 1, 2021

The Tigers also earned a sweep on Tuesday night against Socorro. Jasmine Martinez collected nine kills while Natalia Martinez and Marisol Banuelos combined for 16 digs in the win. El Paso High improving to 12-5 on the season.

Protected Home Court ✅



Natalia Martinez: 25 Assists, 7 Digs

Marisol Banuelos: 6 Kills, 9 Digs, 2 Aces

Jasmine Martinez: 9 Kills, 2 Blocks pic.twitter.com/3E4uH0mJcF — El Paso High School Volleyball (@elpasovb) September 1, 2021

KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action from Tuesday night.