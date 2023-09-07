EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Franklin Cougars (3-0, 1-0 District 1-6A) grabbed a 14-13 win over the Coronado Thunderbirds (1-2, 0-1 District 1-6A) in the West Side Bowl at the Sun Bowl Stadium on Thursday night.

The West Side Bowl trophy stays at Franklin as the Cougars beat Coronado 14-13. #txhsfb #9OT pic.twitter.com/lh7sVKL6QZ — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) September 8, 2023

Franklin has now beat Coronado six times in a row when it comes to the West Side Bowl. Coronado’s last win over Franklin came in Nov. 2017.

Franklin is now off to a 3-0 start to its season and racked up its first win in its first district game. Franklin, led by head coach Daren Walker, beat Centennial 29-17 in Week 1, beat Andress 50-8 in Week 2, and most recently beat Coronado on Thursday night.

“We are excited about keeping the trophy where it is supposed to be but it was a frustrating night,” Franklin football head coach Daren Walker said. “We got a little bit better but we’ll have to take a look at the film and see. Going 1-0 in district was huge. That’s what we needed to do, we have guys that need to step up and hopefully they got a wake up call tonight.”

“It’s a big relief, winning by one point, especially in the Sun Bowl. This win was amazing.” Franklin senior quarterback Shay Smith said.”

Elsewhere in El Paso, another District 1-6A clash on the gridiron was taking place on Thursday night as well. The El Dorado Aztecs hosted the Eastlake Falcons at the Socorro Independent School District Student Activities Complex.

Eastlake secured a 35-20 win over El Dorado to advance to 3-0 on the season and pick up a win in its District 1-6A game. El Dorado drops down to 0-3 on the season.

Over in Hatch, New Mexico, the Anthony Wildcats beat the Hatch Valley Bears 35-20.