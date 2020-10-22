Franklin-Eastlake football game postponed, Bel Air-Ysleta canceled

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Add two more high school football games to the list of games in El Paso that have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19: Bel Air vs. Ysleta and Franklin vs. Eastlake.

Bel Air and Ysleta were scheduled to meet on Friday night at Highlander Stadium. The game has been canceled and will not be rescheduled since it’s a non-district game, sources confirm to KTSM. The Ysleta Independent School District has not yet confirmed the cancellation.

Prep1 was the first to report the news on Thursday afternoon.

West Texas BREAKING: Bel Air vs Ysleta Cancelled (Confirmed) – the game will not be rescheduled. #txhsfb — Prep1 (@Prep1USA) October 22, 2020

Franklin and Eastlake were scheduled to take the field at the SISD Student Activities Complex (SAC) on Thursday night, but less than four hours before kickoff, the game has been postponed according to officials at the El Paso Independent School District. A makeup date has not yet been announced.

Tonight's game against Eastlake has been postponed. Players and parents go to SportsYou for more information. — EP Franklin Football (@epfranklinfb) October 22, 2020

Eastlake has not played since Week 1 of the season back on Oct. 2, seeing their last three district games postponed. Currently, District 1-6A has two open dates on the calendar for postponements, but the Falcons are now in need of a third.

To date, there have been 21 games in the greater El Paso area to be postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus, including five games this week.

Week 4 schedule

Wednesday, October 21

-Americas def. Pebble Hills, 36-17

Thursday, October 22

-Franklin vs. Eastlake, PPD

Friday, October 23

-Montwood vs. Eastwood, PPD

-Bel Air vs. Ysleta, PPD

-Del Valle vs. Canutillo, PPD

-Horizon vs. Clint, PPD

-Chapin vs. Hanks, 7 p.m.

-Parkland vs. El Dorado, 7 p.m. @ SAC

-Bowie vs. Andress, 7 p.m.

-Jefferson vs. Burges, 7 p.m.

-El Paso vs. Irvin, 7 p.m.

-Mountain View vs. Riverside, 7 p.m.

-Cathedral vs. Tornillo, 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 24

-Anthony vs. Compass Academy, 2 p.m.

Monday, October 26

-Fabens vs. San Elizario, 7 p.m.