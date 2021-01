EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Franklin girls basketball team won a dramatic showdown over Eastwood on Friday night, defeating the Troopers 78-72 in double overtime.

The Lady Cougars got 23 points from Cynthia Gallegos, and 20 points from Angie Murillo in the win, which helped Franklin remain in second place in the District 1-6A standings behind Americas.

Eastwood currently sits in a tie for fourth place in league action with Pebble Hills.