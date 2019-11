EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Franklin defeated Pebble Hills 31-21 at the SAC on Saturday morning to lock up a playoff berth.

The Cougars (7-2, 2-2 District 1-6A) led 24-14 at halftime and held off a late Spartans rally for the win. Franklin will be the 3-seed out of District 1-6A, behind Americas and Montwood.

Pebble Hills (4-5, 1-3 District 1-6A) will play Coronado (2-7, 1-3) in the final game of the regular season. The winner of that game will earn the final playoff spot out of District 1.