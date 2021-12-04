Franklin boys top Arizona Compass School 64-52 to win McDonald’s Classic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Facing a team with a trio of Division I college basketball prospects, Franklin didn’t flinch in the championship game of the McDonald’s Classic.

The Cougars jumped out a to a big first half lead and used a third quarter run to defeat the Arizona Compass School 64-52 on Saturday in the boys championship game of the McDonald’s Classic at Eastlake High School.

The game concluded the first tournament since 2019, after the 2020 edition was canceled due to COVID-19. Gabe Aguilar led Franklin with 15 points and Colin Cromeens added 11.

.@FHSCougarBBall wins the McDonald’s Classic 64-52 over Arizona Compass squad with 3 D1 prospects. Cougars red hot to open the year, that’s 8 straight wins. Highlights/reaction at 6/10 on KTSM! pic.twitter.com/ULr8Fe6ixd — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) December 4, 2021

“We came to the tournament two years ago and were the worst team here, went 0-4,” said Franklin head coach Adam Castillo. “So to come back this year and win it is huge. It speaks to the growth of these guys and of our overall program.”

The Arizona Compass School was comprised of three Division I prospects, including sophomore Chris Riddle (offer from Illinois); senior LJ Ginnis; and freshman Imisi Motunde (offer from SMU).

The victory was Franklin’s eighth straight early in the season and showed they could be a tough out in District 1-6A opposite Americas, which is currently ranked 10th in Class 6A in the state of Texas.