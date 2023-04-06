EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Franklin boys and girls track & field teams swept the team championships at the District 1-6A meet on Thursday at Coronado.

The Cougars started off by winning the boys and girls 4×100 meter relays, as well as the boys and girls 100 meters. The Franklin boys 4×100 team ran the third-fastest time in El Paso history, clocking a 41.18 to take gold.

.@EpfranklinTf just polished off the third-fastest boys 4×100 meters in El Paso history: 41.18. pic.twitter.com/QlMvszOQfC — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) April 6, 2023

In the open 100 meters, Beau Sparks and Jordan Morales headlined a 1-2-3 finish for the Cougars and Franklin’s Leah Medina took gold.

In the girls 100 meter hurdles, Franklin also took home first place, as Laila Bohlmann beat the field to the line. In the boys 110 meter hurdles, Eastwood’s Jason Valdez was victorious.

Meanwhile, Pebble Hills 800 meter star Omer Ibrahim is looking to get back to the state meet next month in Austin, where he took home the silver medal in the Class 6A 800 meters in 2022. Ibrahim began his journey to Austin by winning the District 1-6A 800 meters in a time of 1:57.

Pebble Hills’ Omer Ibrahim wins the District 1-6A boys 800 meters. Ibrahim is the reigning 6A state silver medalist in the half mile. pic.twitter.com/thVMuDJWEk — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) April 6, 2023

On the girls side of the 800 meters, Eastwood’s Adelynn Rodriguez crossed the line first in 2:19 to take the district title.

Elsewhere, in the boys 3200 meters, Texas signee Luis Pastor of Coronado came back from a stress fracture in his leg to win the 3200 in 9:27. Pastor also won the 1600 meters at the district meet.

On the girls side of the 3200m, Franklin’s Emily Orr was victorious, helping her team to the district title.

At district meets around El Paso on Thursday, the Chapin boys and girls swept the District 1-5A meet. The Horizon boys won the District 2-5A meet and the San Elizario boys won the District 2-4A meet.

Next up will be the Area meets. The 6A Area meet will be April 21 in Odessa; the 4A and 5A Area meets will be held April 14 at Riverside High School.