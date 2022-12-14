KTSM 9 News
by: Colin Deaver
Posted: Dec 14, 2022 / 11:39 PM MST
Updated: Dec 14, 2022 / 11:39 PM MST
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Franklin boys basketball team defeated Eastlake 51-31 on Wednesday night in District 1-6A action.
