EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Franklin versus Coronado high school boys basketball game headlined the all the action in the Borderland on Tuesday night.

In the first of two meetings this year between the two programs, Franklin grabbed a 56-41 win over Coronado at Franklin High School.

Ethan Martinez led Franklin in the scoring department wit 21 points. Jaz Herrera scored 12 points and Jose Escobedo dropped eight points.

Franklin and Coronado will meet again on Feb. 9.

A day after jumping into the Class 4A Top 25 at No. 25, the Riverside girls collected a 49-33 over Mountain View in an important District 2-4A clash at Riverside High School.

With the win, Riverside improved to 22-1 on the season and 2-0 in district play.